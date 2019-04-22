NALLI, GILBERTO GIL "A multifaceted person, with profound culture, respectful of living beings in the most human sense of the word" Gilberto Gil Nalli, age 81, born August 9th 1937 in Supino, Italy, died April 4th, 2019 in Homestead, FL. "A gentle, forceful, knowledgeable powerhouse of a man, who was known affectionately as "Chef", left an indelible impression on everyone he met. His love of music, opera, movie classics, Italian food, botany and his charismatic charm left everyone who met him feeling that they knew him a lifetime." A mass in his honor will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 106 SE 1st Drive, Homestead, FL 33030. After the mass, a celebration of his life will be held in the Parish Hall from 11a.m. 2p.m
|
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 22, 2019