MITCHELL, GILLIAN Age 87, passed away on April 17, 2019. Born and raised in England, she then spent the early years of her life in show business, traveling around the world with her identical twin sister, Jacqueline Baird. She and her sister then built a successful swimwear company in Miami called "The Twins, Inc.", which stayed in business for over 38 years. Throughout her life, she continued her love of travel by visiting all seven continents. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed having fun gatherings with family and friends. She had a smile for everyone that lit up any room. She had a knack for making people feel welcome and she had a British charm that will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at the Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel in North Miami Beach on June 1, 2019 at 11am. Memorial gifts may be made to the ASPCA of Miami, Florida.

