GRIECO JR., GIOACCHINO JOSEPH Age 84, known to his family and friends as Jack or Butch, passed away peacefully on February 15th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Butch was born on July 18th, 1934 in Boston, MA to Rose and Gioacchino Sr., immigrants from Terlizzi, Puglia, Italy. He was the oldest son of 7 siblings and grew up amongst a large extended family. Before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp; Butch worked in the family oil business and also went to trade school to learn upholstery-his true calling. Soon after his discharge from service, Jack settled in Miami (YEAH!), met his wife BJ and raised 3 children. He was a Cub Scout leader, sailing, club enthusiast, active in the vestry of Holy Cross Church, President of the Greater Miami Code One Association and Miami Fire Museum and a regular at Dolphin games not by choice. After working in the industry for others, Jack's entrepreneurial spirit could not be contained so he started his own custom upholstered furniture business with his coworker, designer Sylvia Witus. GULF Upholstery Inc. made beautiful, quality furniture for over 40 years until his retirement. Jack loved his work, growing orchids, the Miami Fire Department, entertaining, great food and most of all his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, BJ; sons Michael (Susan Silverstein), Stephen (Beth Chapman) and daughter Gioanna and his much adored 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, with one on the way. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers past and present, but especially Marie, Jackie and Viviane. We will love and miss him always, but cherish the memories he helped make for all of us. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 20th from 6-8 pm at Gregg Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami Shores 33161 and a funeral service on Thursday, February 21st at Noon at Trinity Cathedral, 464 NE 16th Street, Miami 33132 In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the City of Miami Fire Museum - checks to "MFD FF Memorial Fund" Attn: Teri Sadler Miami FF Credit Union 1111 NW 7th Street, Miami FL 33136 Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

10936 NE 6TH AVENUE

Miami , FL 33161

