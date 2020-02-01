Cowen, Gladys Lavigne died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, January 30, 2020. Born August 3, 1925, she was 94. Known by her mother, Martha, to have been "born with a smile on her face", Gladys kept that famous smile until the very end; a queenly demeanor and a consistently positive attitude throughout a life filled with family, friends, travel, and her exotic, orchid-filled garden. Born in Philadelphia, Gladys came to Miami at 6 weeks old with her parents Donald and Martha, and older brother Walter Lavigne. She graduated from Miami Edison High and was ready to attend Sophie-Newcomb College when she instead married the love of her life, Major Myron J. Cowen. Gladys is predeceased by her parents, Donald S. and Martha Lavigne, husband Myron J. Cowen, and son Gary J. Cowen, M.D. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Elizabeth Cowen and Melinda Cowen; granddaughters, Macenna Cowen, Lindsay Litowitz, Donya Litowitz, Alexandra Siles (Assie Siles); and great-granddaughters Naya and Lia. Services to be held Monday, Feb 3, 2020, 1pm, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th St, Miami, to be followed by burial at Mount Nebo, 5505 NW 3rd St. Shiva to follow at Elizabeth's house. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel Rabbi Colman A. Zwitman Religious School Fund. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 1, 2020