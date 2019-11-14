Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen George Velker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 12, Glen George Velker went home to be with his Savior, thus ending his 20 year battle with cancer. Glen was born on September 12, 1938 in Ann Arbor, MI, the oldest of four children born to Henry and Anne (Saltz) Voelker. After graduating from Ann Arbor High School, he went on to study Russian Economics at the University of Michigan, where he played in the marching band and was a member of the Acacia fraternity. After graduation and while on leave from the Army reserves he married Shirley Ann Black, a former Miss Michigan USA. Once his active year in the Reserves was complete, they moved around MI for a variety of jobs, including: selling stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, managing a 28-unit apartment building, and working on the line for General Motors manufacturing torque converters. He then went to work selling ads for a radio station in Saline, MI, where he decided that to have a successful career in radio, he needed his FCC 1st class license. So he went to a 6-week school in Nashville and completed the course in just 2 weeks. After completing the course so quickly, the man who founded the school hired him to run a similar school in Homestead, Florida. After living in Homestead for a year, Glen moved his family to Miami and went to work for a Christian radio station, WMCU, where he worked for over 15 years, first as an on-air morning show disc jockey, and then as the Program Manager. He later worked for the Miami Rescue Mission for over 10 years as the Director of the Men’s Center and then as the Maintenance Supervisor before retiring early at age 62. Once he “retired,” he naturally continued working doing building maintenance, buying and renovating properties, and handyman and mechanic odds and ends jobs for the final 20 years of his life. Glen’s varied interests included sports of just about any kind, but particularly those played by the University of Michigan or the University of Miami. He played slow-pitch softball until he was 62 years old and was an exceptional water-skier into his late 60’s. He also enjoyed scuba-diving, golf, and basketball, but more than anything he enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids in their athletic pursuits. He enjoyed tinkering, fixing, and building things. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and enjoyed creative problem-solving. He will be remembered fondly for his hard work ethic, his penchant for good-natured political arguments, his brutal card-playing skills, his love of ice cream, and his easy laugh. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Velker, his five children: Stacey Velker Burzumato and husband Skip and their children: Brad, Gracie, Nick and Lizzy; Randy Velker and wife Renee and their children: Barrett, Ransom, Caleb, Christian, Eva, Ellie, and Liam; Dan Velker and wife Jenny and their children: Virginia, Aubrey, and Amelia; Ben Velker and wife Stevie and their children: Deidrah, Miriam, Will, and Scotty; and Andrea Velker Dorman and husband Travis and their children: Stella, Jay, Jeremiah, and Ezra. He is further survived by his siblings, Lou Velker of Ann Arbor, MI and Marie Geer of Traverse City, MI, as well as five step-daughters and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anne Velker of Ann Arbor, MI, his sister, Kay Velker of Traverse City, MI, and his first wife, and mother to all five of his children, Shirley Ann Black of Miami, FL. His family will receive friends at a memorial service in his honor at All Souls Episcopal Church at 4025 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33140, this Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00pm.

