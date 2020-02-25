Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glicken Monte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Monte Glicken It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Monte Glicken on February 20, 2020 after a long illness. Monte was born in Miami on February 8, 1970. He spent his very special life dedicated to doing things for others - encouraging, helping and supporting his many friends and family. He was a sweet and gentle soul who is now no longer suffering and resting in peace. He is survived by his parents Howard & Barbara Glicken, his brothers Jason (Ben & Andrew), Aaron , Stephen & Sarah (Thomas, Maisie ) and by his extensive and close family - Aunt Ellen& Uncle Mel Brazer, Aunt Sandy Bernhard, Uncle Rod Macpherson and his many first cousins , second cousins and third cousins. A memorial service will be held at Bet Shira Congregation, 7500 S.W. 120 St. Pinecrest on Sunday, March 1st at 11:00 am. Everyone is invited to shiva and refreshments following. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to in honor of Monte:

https://sfla.wish.org

