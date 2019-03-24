Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria "Faye" (Vaughn) Clark. View Sign

CLARK, GLORIA "Faye" (Vaughn), born October 9, 1938, passed away on 3/17/2019 at 10:29 pm to be by the side of (joining) her beloved James whom passed away just a few short days ago. She was born in Waycross Georgia where she met and married her husband of 64 years James Hamilton Clark. They moved to Miami, Florida and started their family while supporting James in running Benson Electric, a highly successful family owned business. They traveled the world together and were very active in community events and fundraisers. She was always the life of the party and they could always be found on the center of the dance floor. Their love and friendship was the true definition of soul mates. She is survived by her sons; James H Clark Jr. his wife Andrea Clark; Dwayne H Clark; Michael R Clark and wife Liliana Clark; 5 grandchildren: Samantha Faye Meyers, Jesse James Clark, Ashley Seena Clark, Logan Clark, and Emily Marie Clark; 1 great-granddaughter, Rylee Faye Meyers; her sister Caroline Faye Sowell, brother Bill Vaughn and many nieces and nephews.

CLARK, GLORIA "Faye" (Vaughn), born October 9, 1938, passed away on 3/17/2019 at 10:29 pm to be by the side of (joining) her beloved James whom passed away just a few short days ago. She was born in Waycross Georgia where she met and married her husband of 64 years James Hamilton Clark. They moved to Miami, Florida and started their family while supporting James in running Benson Electric, a highly successful family owned business. They traveled the world together and were very active in community events and fundraisers. She was always the life of the party and they could always be found on the center of the dance floor. Their love and friendship was the true definition of soul mates. She is survived by her sons; James H Clark Jr. his wife Andrea Clark; Dwayne H Clark; Michael R Clark and wife Liliana Clark; 5 grandchildren: Samantha Faye Meyers, Jesse James Clark, Ashley Seena Clark, Logan Clark, and Emily Marie Clark; 1 great-granddaughter, Rylee Faye Meyers; her sister Caroline Faye Sowell, brother Bill Vaughn and many nieces and nephews. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close