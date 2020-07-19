Gloria Corbo Yanez

Corbo Yanez, Gloria, 88, passed away on June 20, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Havana, Cuba, on March 26, 1932. The daughter of Blas Corbo, a police officer, and Maria Antonia Wong, a housewife, she proudly came by her name by being born el "Sábado de Gloria," the Saturday before Easter. Gloria grew up surrounded by her five siblings and met the love of her life, Eduardo Yanez, in the El Cerro neighborhood where they grew up. Those who knew them will tell you of their great love affair. On Jan. 17, 1966, the couple boarded a Freedom Flight to Miami with their two older children. She left behind her parents, whom she sadly never saw again. Gloria and her family were among the many Cuban exiles who settled in Little Havana to rebuild their lives. They had two more children. They became proud U.S. citizens, but never stopped fighting to see a free Cuba. Widowed in 2002 after 50 years of marriage, she moved to Kendall with her daughter and had all of her other children nearby. She loved to sing, was famous for her fritas and could make anything grow in her garden. With the warmth of her heart, the twinkle in her eye and her dimples, she made everyone feel special. Gloria was adored by her children, who survive her: Evaristo, Luisa and Romulo Yanez and Romina (Raul) Delgado; grandchildren Christian and Ariel Yanez and Richard and Ruly Delgado; a great granddaughter; siblings Ana Maria and Jesus Corbo; three nieces and many dear friends. We will forever miss her but know she is now with her Lord and Savior.



