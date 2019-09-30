NEWELL, GLORIA ELLEN, 82, of Silsbee, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1937, in Miami, Florida. Survivors include her children, Michael Newell and his wife, Debra, of Silsbee; David Newell and his wife, Julie, and Andrea Pierson, all of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and Mark Newell and his wife, Deborah, of Pembroke Pines, Florida; grandchildren, Melissa Means and her husband, Bobby, of Beaumont; Kiesha Spurlock of Silsbee; Joseph Newell of North Miami, Florida; Nathan Newell and his wife, Kristen, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Sarah Trent of Miami, Florida; Megan Orcutt and her husband, Eric, of Tallahassee, Florida; and Jacquelyn Soma and her husband, Kenny, of Palm Beach, Florida; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry W. Newell, III; brother, Ward R. Mincer; and sister, Sandy. A gathering of Gloria's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 30, 2019