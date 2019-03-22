Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Goodman Scharlin. View Sign

SCHARLIN, GLORIA GOODMAN, passed away peacefully at age 86 on March 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born on July 15, 1932 in Miami, Florida and attended Miami Beach Senior High School, Northwestern University and the University of Miami. She was the devoted daughter of Rose and Jerome Goodman, beloved wife of the late Howard R. Scharlin, and is survived by her adoring children Kerri Scharlin (Peter Klosowicz), Peggy Scharlin (Shlomo Ben-Hamoo), and David Scharlin (Amy Scharlin), dear sister of Martin Goodman (Barbara Goodman), cherished grandmother of Annie and Harry Klosowicz, Sarah and Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo, Sophia and Max Ben-Hamoo, and Marli, Naomi, Elli and Howard Scharlin. She was passionate about her family and community of friends and was a longtime supporter of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, the Perez Art Museum of Miami, and many other facets of Miami's civic and cultural life. Funeral services to be held 1:00 pm Sunday at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.

18840 W. Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach , FL 33180

