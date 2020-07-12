GENNARO, GLORIA JEAN It is with profound sadness that the family of Gloria Jean Gennaro announce her sudden passing on June 28th, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Bruno, daughter of the late Sherman T. and Alberta (nee Morris) Jones, and sister to the late Sherman Ronald. Survived by nieces and nephews. Born in Pennsylvania, she spent much of her adult life living in the Miami area. Gloria spent much of her career working tirelessly in the banking industry and worked her way up to Vice President of the Florida National Bank. This was a strong accomplishment for a female working in the corporate America in her era. Gloria also leaves behind many cherished friends and neighbors. Her family lived out of state. Gloria built such strong bonds and friendships that her friends became her family and support system. Gloria was a beloved spouse, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, neighbor, role model, and leader and will be sadly missed by all. Family will plan a celebration of life in the Miami area when the coronavirus pandemic is over, and it is safe to gather and resume travel. The family will contact/reach out to everyone later with further details. The family also wishes to send a special thank you to her friends and neighbors that provided care, compassion, and support to her over the years.



