Gloria passed away on June 24th surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and son Glenn. Survived by children Claire, Gary and Greg. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She loved natures many gifts, her artwork, animals and her cherished friends whom she had many. Friends and family from far and wide where always visiting her at the Silver Bluff Lodge. Spending time between Coconut Grove and her country home in North Carolina, with family and friends, she had a long fulfilling life surrounded by love. She will be always in our thoughts and hearts. Please post your memories of Gloria to share on the guest book online.

