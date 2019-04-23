Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Pellerano Santalo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANTALO, GLORIA PELLERANO 84, Passed away on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. Born in Havana to Cesar Pellerano and Maria Dacosta, she attended Las Dominicas Francesas and University of Havana earning a doctorate degree. She emigrated to Madrid, Spain, then Baltimore, MD, married Alberto Santalo in 1966 and moved their family to Miami in 1978 where she held numerous professional positions. She is survived by her husband Alberto of 52 years, her children Albert, Teresa and Cesar, daughters-in-law Becky and Carmen, son-in-law Juan, grandchildren Elena, Alexandra, Kristen, Cesar, Albert, Angela, Gabriel, Matthew and Bianca and her great-grandchildren Jordi, Elena and Jose. She is preceded in death by her parents and her twin brothers Cesar and Jesus. Always remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal friend and the life of the party.

SANTALO, GLORIA PELLERANO 84, Passed away on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. Born in Havana to Cesar Pellerano and Maria Dacosta, she attended Las Dominicas Francesas and University of Havana earning a doctorate degree. She emigrated to Madrid, Spain, then Baltimore, MD, married Alberto Santalo in 1966 and moved their family to Miami in 1978 where she held numerous professional positions. She is survived by her husband Alberto of 52 years, her children Albert, Teresa and Cesar, daughters-in-law Becky and Carmen, son-in-law Juan, grandchildren Elena, Alexandra, Kristen, Cesar, Albert, Angela, Gabriel, Matthew and Bianca and her great-grandchildren Jordi, Elena and Jose. She is preceded in death by her parents and her twin brothers Cesar and Jesus. Always remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal friend and the life of the party. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 23, 2019

