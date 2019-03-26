SCHARLIN, GLORIA The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Gloria Scharlin, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Scharlin was a member of the Founders Club, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Scharlin's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Scharlin.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 26, 2019