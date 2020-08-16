DOUGLASS, GLORIA STUMB Died August 9, 2020 at the age of 88 after a short illness. Ms Douglass was born in 1932 in Nashville TN to Raymond Leon Stumb and Mary Louise Camp, both of Nashville. Ms Douglass attended Saint Bernard Academy graduating in 1949. She attended Vanderbilt University graduating in 1953 with a BA in English and a Masters Degree in English Literature from Peabody in 1957. She taught high school English in Nashville, Arlington; Texas and moved to Miami in 1980 to teach in Dade County retiring in 1989: Ms Douglass was married 47 years to Bob Douglass who passed away in 2008. Ms Douglass was a member of the Coral Reef Yacht Club. Her hobbies were water and snow skiing, hiking the Bavarian Alps and Colorado and sailing. She will be missed by her family and friends.



