1/1
Gloria Stumb Douglass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGLASS, GLORIA STUMB Died August 9, 2020 at the age of 88 after a short illness. Ms Douglass was born in 1932 in Nashville TN to Raymond Leon Stumb and Mary Louise Camp, both of Nashville. Ms Douglass attended Saint Bernard Academy graduating in 1949. She attended Vanderbilt University graduating in 1953 with a BA in English and a Masters Degree in English Literature from Peabody in 1957. She taught high school English in Nashville, Arlington; Texas and moved to Miami in 1980 to teach in Dade County retiring in 1989: Ms Douglass was married 47 years to Bob Douglass who passed away in 2008. Ms Douglass was a member of the Coral Reef Yacht Club. Her hobbies were water and snow skiing, hiking the Bavarian Alps and Colorado and sailing. She will be missed by her family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved