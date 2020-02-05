Peters, Sr., Gordon Hugh , 86, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Miami, Florida, August 27, 1933, he was the son of the late Hugh Peters, Jr. and Annie Hearn Peters. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Carroll Rooney Peters; children, Gordon Jr. (Dianne), Gayle Pumo (Mark), and Robert Sr. (LaRou); grandchildren, Mary Cowand, Hunter and Annie Peters, Callie and Brooke Pumo, Sara, Marie, and Robert Jr. Peters; sister, Martha Anne Collins; niece, Cheryl Calhoun (Shelley); as well as his great niece, Caroline. A Celebration of Life Service for Gordon will be held at two o'clock, Saturday, February 8th at Northeast Presbyterian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2020