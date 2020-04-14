Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gotkin Lawrence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gotkin MD, Lawrence Boynton Beach, Florida On April 11, 2020, Dr Gotkin peacefully passed away in his home at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Barbara Gotkin Devoted father of Brian (Gina), Jill (Adam) and Tracy (Daniel) Dear grandfather of Justin, Jessica, Matthew, Katie, Evan, Sara, Molly and Chloe Loving brother of Lila Kimbar and Wendy Burton Dr Gotkin served as an Internal Medicine physician in Hallandale for over 40 years and was on staff at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and Aventura Hospital. He was highly regarded by his patients and peers. He served his country in the United States Army. He was born in New York City and did his medical training in New York and Chicago before moving to Florida where he completed additional training in pulmonary medicine. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was greatly devoted to his family. He will forever be missed. Private funeral services in his honor will he held at Menorah Gardens and Funeral Chapels. Any donations can be made in his memory to Bnai Aviv of Weston.

