RAILEY, GRACE BARTOLOTTA, born December 6, 1923, passed away peacefully February 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Angelo and Carmela Bartolotta of Castro Filippo, Sicily. Grace was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Constantine James Railey, whom she met in New York City. She graduated from Hunter College in New York City with a Biology degree in 1945, married Constantine in 1957 and eventually they moved to Miami in 1961. She and Constantine later moved to Weston, FL in 1994so they could be closer to their four grandchildren who affectionately called Grace "Mom Poppy." Grace enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and traveling the globe with Constantine. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Dean Railey (Dorian) and Christopher Railey, and her four grand-children, Jonathan Railey (Lindsey), Michelle Railey (Robert), Kimmy Railey, and Samantha Railey, as well as her sister, Connie Bartolotta Bentley (Joseph). Grace will be deeply missed and her memory will always be carried in our hearts. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, from 6:00PM-8:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 36th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33325. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 4, 10:00 AM, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 2501 S Post Rd, Weston, FL 33327. Interment immediately following at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery 1500 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/ Weston.

Funeral Home T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise

