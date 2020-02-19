Grace P Shires was born on July 27, 1922 in Blackshear GA. She went on to her eternal home in heaven on February 10, 2020. She graduated high school in Deland FL. She later met John D. Shires Jr on a blind date one Keys and married 3 months later. Her favorite things to do were taking care of her family, going to church, shopping and getting her hair done. She is survived by her loving children Corky Brooks, John Shires III, Joseph Shires, her chosen daughter Denise Barnes and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service will be at Caballero Rivero Funeral Home 15011 West Dixie Highway N Miami FL 33181.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 19, 2020