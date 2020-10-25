Terrence Grant

1/1
Grant, Terrence "Terry", age 82 passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020. Terry was born on April 15th, 1938 in Miami Florida. Terry was a larger than life figure that worked with Pan-American Airlines as a station manager in Panama and Delta Airlines, including a time spent as the Delta travel manager for the St. Louis Cardinals, before he became a broker and then office manager with Merrill Lynch and ultimately an expert in broker/dealer litigation. But his greatest pleasures were the simple ones -- fishing with friends, some of whom date back to his high school days at Coral Gables High in Miami, and maintaining his sobriety since July 1982. Terry would unashamedly share his struggles with alcoholism with anyone he met and he had a profound influence on helping others battle this disease. Whenever he traveled out of town, he would seek out an AA meeting and he often spoke about how the medallions he earned each year of his sobriety were his most valuable possession. Terry is survived by a brother, Bobby Grant; three daughters, Caryne Peterson, Laura Mills and Michelle Vickery; three grandchildren, Stephen Grant, Savannah Mills and Daisy Mills; and a great grandchild, Heston Grant. His laughter and stories will be forever missed by his family and friends. Donations may be made in Terry's honor at the Club Oasis chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous, www.cluboasisAA.org .

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
