Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gregory Bossart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boassart, Dr. Gregory, husband to Jennifer Kimbrell Bossart, and devoted father to Ansley Claire, Haydan Kimbrell, and Charles Gregory Bossart entered the arms of his Savior on 19 November 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg worked for over 30 years in clinical domestic, marine mammal, and avian medicine and wildlife pathology on a national and international level. Before his death, Greg was the Senior Vice President and Chief Veterinary Officer at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversaw the animal care, research, and conservation programs. Greg was a highly respected veterinarian, pathologist, and conservationist, and committed to advancing the understanding of marine mammals. While Greg's professional focus was on aquatic marine mammals, he dedicated personal time for his family. His daughters, Ansley & Haydan are great examples of Greg's intellectual curiosities, as well as his athleticism. Little Charlie (2 years old) will certainly follow in his Daddy's (Birkenstock) footsteps. Greg will be terribly missed by family, friends, and colleagues from around the world. Although missed, his legacy in aquatic marine mammals and his love for his family and friends remain a constant for forever! Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA.

Boassart, Dr. Gregory, husband to Jennifer Kimbrell Bossart, and devoted father to Ansley Claire, Haydan Kimbrell, and Charles Gregory Bossart entered the arms of his Savior on 19 November 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg worked for over 30 years in clinical domestic, marine mammal, and avian medicine and wildlife pathology on a national and international level. Before his death, Greg was the Senior Vice President and Chief Veterinary Officer at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversaw the animal care, research, and conservation programs. Greg was a highly respected veterinarian, pathologist, and conservationist, and committed to advancing the understanding of marine mammals. While Greg's professional focus was on aquatic marine mammals, he dedicated personal time for his family. His daughters, Ansley & Haydan are great examples of Greg's intellectual curiosities, as well as his athleticism. Little Charlie (2 years old) will certainly follow in his Daddy's (Birkenstock) footsteps. Greg will be terribly missed by family, friends, and colleagues from around the world. Although missed, his legacy in aquatic marine mammals and his love for his family and friends remain a constant for forever! Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. www.northsidechapel.com Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close