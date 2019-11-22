Boassart, Dr. Gregory, husband to Jennifer Kimbrell Bossart, and devoted father to Ansley Claire, Haydan Kimbrell, and Charles Gregory Bossart entered the arms of his Savior on 19 November 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg worked for over 30 years in clinical domestic, marine mammal, and avian medicine and wildlife pathology on a national and international level. Before his death, Greg was the Senior Vice President and Chief Veterinary Officer at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversaw the animal care, research, and conservation programs. Greg was a highly respected veterinarian, pathologist, and conservationist, and committed to advancing the understanding of marine mammals. While Greg's professional focus was on aquatic marine mammals, he dedicated personal time for his family. His daughters, Ansley & Haydan are great examples of Greg's intellectual curiosities, as well as his athleticism. Little Charlie (2 years old) will certainly follow in his Daddy's (Birkenstock) footsteps. Greg will be terribly missed by family, friends, and colleagues from around the world. Although missed, his legacy in aquatic marine mammals and his love for his family and friends remain a constant for forever! Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2019