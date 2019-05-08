PALMER, GREGORY MARK, 56, unexpectedly passed May 3, 2019. Born in Quonset Point Naval Air Station, Rhode Island and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Greg graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He went on to earn a Juris Doctor Degree from The University of Florida. He was a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and Equity Law Partner at Rumberger, Kirk, & Caldwell. An avid mountain biker; he explored the most beautiful and difficult trails in the world. In Miami, he technically mastered every trail at Oleta State Park and volunteered to maintain the trails for others to enjoy. Greg approached trails with the same mindset as he approached law with detailed preparation and perseverance. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend-Kimberly; his three proudest achievements; sons, Robert Taylor, carpenter, and world-class sailor, Thomas Lee, a computer engineer with Google and Patrick Mark, a fourth-year architectural student at the University of Florida. He is also survived by step daughter, Audrey Paige Noel, a student; his brothers Scott and Chris (Suzanne). He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia and father Hugh Lee Palmer. Greg's kindness, generosity, quick wit, and loving heart will be missed by everyone he knew. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, Miami Shores, Florida. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations in memory of Greg's mother to the (). Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on May 8, 2019