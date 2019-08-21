Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Goslin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Goslin has left this life.



She was a free spirit who found the best in everyone and everything, yet she was also a disciplined, creative and hard-working businesswoman.



A natural blonde beauty, who usually did not wear makeup, Gretchen was in the fragrance and cosmetics business. For many years, she was the Executive Vice President for International Business Development for Elizabeth Arden -in short, she travelled the world helping to make people smell good and look good. She made everyone who came in contact with her feel good.



She was a marvelous person-extravagantly generous, thoughtful, loyal and wise.



Gretchen was born in Buffalo, New York to Phyllis and Thomas Goslin. Her dad was an Irishman, from whom she inherited the love of a good joke and a good time. Like her mom, she was an avid golfer. Unfortunately, she inherited her mother's inability to cook.



Gretchen's family moved to Florida when she was a child and she grew up in Miami Lakes. A University of Miami graduate, Gretchen loved sports and was a member of the Orange Bowl Committee.



No words can be written about Gretchen's life without writing about her cats. She had an open door policy - everyone was welcome. One friend had six kittens who needed homes. Gretchen said she would adopt one, selected two when she saw the kittens then called her friend to say she would take a third. She moved from her home in Coconut Grove to a large Pinecrest house on a big piece of property. Why? So the cats, usually six or seven of them, could play outside.



A member of the Baptist Outpatient Services Board and Baptist Health Enterprises Board, she brought her uncommonly good common sense, marketing and retail experience to the

Boards.



When people marry they promise to take the other "in sickness and in health." Marion Koprowski, Gretchen's husband, lived and honored his vows. This large ex-football player was a tender, kind and devoted caregiver to his wife. She adored him and described herself as "happily married."



Gretchen was 58 when she died after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Marion, brother Tim (Debbie), her niece and nephews and her friends who so loved and enjoyed her company and friendship. Gretchen Goslin has left this life.She was a free spirit who found the best in everyone and everything, yet she was also a disciplined, creative and hard-working businesswoman.A natural blonde beauty, who usually did not wear makeup, Gretchen was in the fragrance and cosmetics business. For many years, she was the Executive Vice President for International Business Development for Elizabeth Arden -in short, she travelled the world helping to make people smell good and look good. She made everyone who came in contact with her feel good.She was a marvelous person-extravagantly generous, thoughtful, loyal and wise.Gretchen was born in Buffalo, New York to Phyllis and Thomas Goslin. Her dad was an Irishman, from whom she inherited the love of a good joke and a good time. Like her mom, she was an avid golfer. Unfortunately, she inherited her mother's inability to cook.Gretchen's family moved to Florida when she was a child and she grew up in Miami Lakes. A University of Miami graduate, Gretchen loved sports and was a member of the Orange Bowl Committee.No words can be written about Gretchen's life without writing about her cats. She had an open door policy - everyone was welcome. One friend had six kittens who needed homes. Gretchen said she would adopt one, selected two when she saw the kittens then called her friend to say she would take a third. She moved from her home in Coconut Grove to a large Pinecrest house on a big piece of property. Why? So the cats, usually six or seven of them, could play outside.A member of the Baptist Outpatient Services Board and Baptist Health Enterprises Board, she brought her uncommonly good common sense, marketing and retail experience to theBoards.When people marry they promise to take the other "in sickness and in health." Marion Koprowski, Gretchen's husband, lived and honored his vows. This large ex-football player was a tender, kind and devoted caregiver to his wife. She adored him and described herself as "happily married."Gretchen was 58 when she died after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Marion, brother Tim (Debbie), her niece and nephews and her friends who so loved and enjoyed her company and friendship. Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close