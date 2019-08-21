Gretchen Goslin has left this life.
She was a free spirit who found the best in everyone and everything, yet she was also a disciplined, creative and hard-working businesswoman.
A natural blonde beauty, who usually did not wear makeup, Gretchen was in the fragrance and cosmetics business. For many years, she was the Executive Vice President for International Business Development for Elizabeth Arden -in short, she travelled the world helping to make people smell good and look good. She made everyone who came in contact with her feel good.
She was a marvelous person-extravagantly generous, thoughtful, loyal and wise.
Gretchen was born in Buffalo, New York to Phyllis and Thomas Goslin. Her dad was an Irishman, from whom she inherited the love of a good joke and a good time. Like her mom, she was an avid golfer. Unfortunately, she inherited her mother's inability to cook.
Gretchen's family moved to Florida when she was a child and she grew up in Miami Lakes. A University of Miami graduate, Gretchen loved sports and was a member of the Orange Bowl Committee.
No words can be written about Gretchen's life without writing about her cats. She had an open door policy - everyone was welcome. One friend had six kittens who needed homes. Gretchen said she would adopt one, selected two when she saw the kittens then called her friend to say she would take a third. She moved from her home in Coconut Grove to a large Pinecrest house on a big piece of property. Why? So the cats, usually six or seven of them, could play outside.
A member of the Baptist Outpatient Services Board and Baptist Health Enterprises Board, she brought her uncommonly good common sense, marketing and retail experience to the
Boards.
When people marry they promise to take the other "in sickness and in health." Marion Koprowski, Gretchen's husband, lived and honored his vows. This large ex-football player was a tender, kind and devoted caregiver to his wife. She adored him and described herself as "happily married."
Gretchen was 58 when she died after a four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Marion, brother Tim (Debbie), her niece and nephews and her friends who so loved and enjoyed her company and friendship.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 21, 2019