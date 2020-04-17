Grogin, Liselotte , 101, Retired Jeweler. Liselotte "Lee" Grogin passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12th at the age of 101 in Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert (Frieda) Goldstien, by her husband David, sister Margot, and two loving sons, Steven and Allen. Born in Bern, Switzerland on July 13, 1918 she moved to New York City in 1939 and onto Aventura, FL in the 1990's. She is survived by her loving niece Elisheva Ben Sheffer(Gidon), two grandsons, Norman(Traci) and Spencer(Lisa), and 4 great-granddaughters. Donations should be made to William Breman Jewish Home 3150 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 17, 2020