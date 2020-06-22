Gustavo Pego

PEGO, GUSTAVO Age 92 died peacefully on June 18, 2020. He passed exactly 8 months after his wife of 66 years, Olivette Canton Pego. He is survived by his children, John Bruzgis, Gustavo F. Pego, Jr. and Maria Glass (Bill), his grandchildren Phillip, Anthony (Michelle), Elissa (Edwin), Melanie (Mark), Andrew (Simone), and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eddie, Olivia, Zach, Mikey, and Braden. He came to the US at the age of 16 in search of the American Dream. He was proud to have been a veteran of the US Army in the 40's. He married Olivette in 1953 and moved to Miami in 1957 where he had a career selling electronics and spent the rest of his life. He was well-read and encouraged his children to read everything they put their hands on. He loved history, politics, finance and could speak to any current event. But his pride and joy was his family. He was the one we always went to for advice, or to help us change a tire. His son asked that he be his best man when he married. That says it all. He rarely called his daughter or granddaughters by name. To him, they were his "Muñequitas." He encouraged his children and grandchildren to study, to always strive for excellence and to be a person of integrity. We will remember his big hugs, strong pats on the back, going to Lion Country Safari, slipping money in our pockets, watching Miami Dolphin football games, weekly lunches at McDonalds, watching 60 minutes with him and so much more. We have lost a good man but we know he is at peace, with us in spirit and what he instilled in us all is the importance of Family, hard work, planning for the future and education. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives for so long. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement. Sleep with the angels, Papi.



