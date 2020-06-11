MARGOLIS, Gwen On behalf of the leadership, administration and caregivers at Miami Jewish Health, we extend our profound condolences to the Margolis family on the loss of their matriarch, and our dear friend, Senator Gwen Margolis. Over her long political career of 40 years, Senator Margolis left a legacy of support for the arts, public education, and equal rights for women and minorities. Senator Margolis was an active and vibrant part of the Jewish community, of which she will be deeply missed. May her memory continue to be a presence and influence in the lives of all who were privileged to know and love her. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Rittenberg, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health.



