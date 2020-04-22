Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Mintz Daniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1930-2020 Daniel H. Mintz The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation deeply mourn the passing of Daniel H. Mintz, M.D., Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Scientific Director Emeritus of the Diabetes Research Institute. He served as the founding Scientific Director and Chief Academic Officer of the Diabetes Research Institute from 1974 to 1996 and was the key visionary who conceived and guided the construction of the Institute, which houses the research program, education center, and diabetes clinical care management program. Dr. Mintz had a long and distinguished career in diabetes research and clinical care. He was the first Chief of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and was responsible for recruitment of the faculty that helped organize the clinical care, research and teaching programs for students of medicine and patients alike. Early on, he was one of the world leaders responsible for providing key new insights in clinical management of pregnant women with diabetes. Later, he turned his interest to islet cell transplantation, and his team grew to be world leaders in the biologic replacement of insulin-producing cells that ultimately benefitted patients. This extraordinary progress was the underlying basis for the commitment of North America's Building and Construction Trades to fund and build the impressive 87,000-square-foot Diabetes Research Institute a building, Dr. Mintz wrote, "that represents hope to the millions of men, women and children who suffer from diabetes, and who can now look toward a future full of promise." Our sincere condolences go to his wife, Marge Kleiman Mintz, and their entire family. Dr. Mintz has left an indelible mark on the search for a cure, the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundationand all of our hearts.

1930-2020 Daniel H. Mintz The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation deeply mourn the passing of Daniel H. Mintz, M.D., Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Scientific Director Emeritus of the Diabetes Research Institute. He served as the founding Scientific Director and Chief Academic Officer of the Diabetes Research Institute from 1974 to 1996 and was the key visionary who conceived and guided the construction of the Institute, which houses the research program, education center, and diabetes clinical care management program. Dr. Mintz had a long and distinguished career in diabetes research and clinical care. He was the first Chief of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and was responsible for recruitment of the faculty that helped organize the clinical care, research and teaching programs for students of medicine and patients alike. Early on, he was one of the world leaders responsible for providing key new insights in clinical management of pregnant women with diabetes. Later, he turned his interest to islet cell transplantation, and his team grew to be world leaders in the biologic replacement of insulin-producing cells that ultimately benefitted patients. This extraordinary progress was the underlying basis for the commitment of North America's Building and Construction Trades to fund and build the impressive 87,000-square-foot Diabetes Research Institute a building, Dr. Mintz wrote, "that represents hope to the millions of men, women and children who suffer from diabetes, and who can now look toward a future full of promise." Our sincere condolences go to his wife, Marge Kleiman Mintz, and their entire family. Dr. Mintz has left an indelible mark on the search for a cure, the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundationand all of our hearts. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close