Hal Kaye
January 12, 1927 - October 29, 2020
Bal Harbour, Florida - Hal Kaye, a proud lifelong Floridian who watched Miami Beach evolve from a tiny community to the thriving cultural force of the new millennium, passed away peacefully at his home in Bal Harbour on Thursday, October 29th. Raised on South Beach by his parents, David and Jennie (neé Silverman) Kushner, he received a bar mitzvah gift that would determine the course of his life: a camera. After a tour of duty as a cryptographer in WWII, he became the premiere commercial photographer in Miami from the 1950's-70's, shooting fashion, advertising, and celebrities including The Beatles. Upon his retirement, he began to devote himself to other art forms: sculpture, silk screen, abstract and Impressionist painting, bonsai cultivation, and digital artwork: nothing was beyond his talent. Kaye was also an involved supporter of the Miami Beach Jewish community, serving as a founding member of the Miami Beach B'nai B'rith, Vice President of Temple Emanu-El, member of the Board of Education of the Lehrman Day School, Founder at Douglas Gardens Miami Jewish Health and a Founder and Society Member at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was known for his openness to new ideas and technology, and counted amongst his close friends individuals from all ages and cultural backgrounds. He is survived by his wife Roberta (neé Gottlieb), daughter Dana Kaye Goldstein, and four grandchildren, Chana, Hindy, Moishy, and Bailie, who were a constant source of joy. Burial will take place at Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for gifts made to Miami Jewish Health Foundation at 5200 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33137 or (305) 898-5602. www.miamijewishhealth.org