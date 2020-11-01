Hal Kaye

October 29, 2020

Miami, Florida - On behalf of the leadership and administration of Miami Jewish Health, we extend our profound condolences to the Kaye and Goldstein families on the loss of their patriarch, and our dear friend and Visionary FOUNDER, Hal Kaye. Tied inextricably to Miami Jewish Health's history, along with that of his wife, Roberta, Hal leaves a beautiful legacy of philanthropy and artistic creativity we will always remember with the utmost appreciation and gratitude. May his memory continue to be a presence and influence in the lives of all who were privileged to know and love him, including his daughter, Dana Kaye Goldstein, and four grandchildren, Chana, Hindy, Moishy, and Bailie. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Solowsky, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health Foundation.





