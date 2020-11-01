1/
Hal Kaye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hal Kaye
October 29, 2020
Miami, Florida - On behalf of the leadership and administration of Miami Jewish Health, we extend our profound condolences to the Kaye and Goldstein families on the loss of their patriarch, and our dear friend and Visionary FOUNDER, Hal Kaye. Tied inextricably to Miami Jewish Health's history, along with that of his wife, Roberta, Hal leaves a beautiful legacy of philanthropy and artistic creativity we will always remember with the utmost appreciation and gratitude. May his memory continue to be a presence and influence in the lives of all who were privileged to know and love him, including his daughter, Dana Kaye Goldstein, and four grandchildren, Chana, Hindy, Moishy, and Bailie. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Solowsky, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bais Yisroel Funeral Chapel
85 Roosevelt Ave
Spring Valley, NY 10977
(845) 354-1644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bais Yisroel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times. Please except my condolences.
Simone Taylor
October 31, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved