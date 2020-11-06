Hal Kaye

October 29, 2020

Bal Harbour, Florida - The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Hal Kaye, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Kaye and his wife, Roberta, are Fellows in the Society of Mount Sinai and members of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. This tradition of giving has continued with his daughter, Dana Goldstein, who is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kaye's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him





