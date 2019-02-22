Hannelore Erna Polley, 77, of Palmetto Bay, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019, at South Miami Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1941, in Puschdorf, Germany to parents Erna and Franz Schuetzke. She held various employment positions throughout her life, but her most important jobs were wife, Mom, and Oma. Mrs. Polley is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; daughters, Iris, Christiane, and Danielle; 5 grandchildren; and her sister Doris Flynn. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami, with Rev. Daniel Coy celebrating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 22, 2019