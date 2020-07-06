Hans K Luntta Jr. of Miami, Fl passed away June 19, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to Hans and Anna Luntta and lived his early years in East Hartford , where he graduated from Penny High School in 1975. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked as a chef. Hans is survived by his two brothers, Mark (Naida) of Florida and two children Danny and Allisa, and Karl (Phyllis) and their thee children Nikki, Kaarlo and Jack. The family wishes to thank his friends and the staff of Unity for their care of Hans. Private services will be held later in the year.



