COMMINGS, HAROLD July 30, 1930- February 22, 2019 Harold was a long-time resident of Bal Harbor, FL. He passed away peacefully by his wife Miriam Commings' side. Harold, whom I've loved very much was a kind, wonderful man with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. A memorial will be held Thursday, February 28th at 6:00 PM the Commings' residence. Officiated by Rabbi Gideon Goldenholtz of Temple Sinai in Hollywood.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 28, 2019