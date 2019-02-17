Harold E. Bergman, 99, born 1919 in Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully on Feb, 1,2019. Hal was a WWII veteran in Army Counter Intelligence Corps, held a BS from Univ of IL, MS from FSU and a law degree from Univ of FL. He was a stock broker in South Florida for many years, but his passion was acting. He was very active in The Players (State) Theater and other regional stage groups, held National office with Screen Actors Guild and went on to many film and TV roles in later years. He is survived by 3 daughters and 5 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, on March 2nd at 2:00pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 17, 2019