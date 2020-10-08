Harold Jones

With great sorrow, the family of Harold Meredith Jones, Sr. announces that he passed away on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 79, surrounded by his loved ones. A viewing is planned for Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held for family only. If you would like to send a gift, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Florida Memorial University Kappa Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at https://www.fmuniv.edu/ways-to-give/
in memory of Harold M. Jones, Sr. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. Harold is survived by his wife of 20 years, Flora Jones; his children: Thurman Jones, Keith Vinson, Patrick Smith, Teresa Yvette McDaniels, Raymell King-Foster, Chantell King, Dorlene Troupe, Debra Green; his brothers & sisters: Henry Noble Jones, Alfred Jones (Marilyn), Ronald Jones, James Ward (brother in-law)(Katrina), Harriet Mack, and Patricia Jones; as well as fourteen Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren and a host of niece and nephews.