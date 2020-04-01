SIEGEL, HAROLD (Hal) M. 96, of Bay Harbor Islands passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was the devoted husband of nearly 62 years to Mimi and dedicated father to his three daughters Darcee (Dr. Ira Lelchuk); Cindy and Beth (Bill Ginsburg). He had a special place in his heart for his three grandsons Dr. Andrew (Ashley) Lelchuk; Alex Lelchuk and Adam Lelchuk. He leaves behind sister-in-law Roz M. Kovens. Born on June 4, 1923, according to all stories, he weighed 1 1/2 pounds at birth and was brought home from the Newburgh, NY hospital in a cigar box. He grew up in Middletown, NY to be a strapping and handsome man who was proud to be an American by serving his country in the Army during World War II. As a young man, he migrated to Miami where he owned the one and only Renault Dealership in South Florida. He remained in the Automobile business for decades. He had the distinct honor of serving the Town of Bay Harbor Islands as a volunteer fireman for many years. Harold lived life to the fullest and always was looking for the best deal in town. He had perseverance, determination and a love for life and his family. Funeral services will be held in private at Lakeside Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a donation in his memory please do so to a . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 1, 2020