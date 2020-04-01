Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD M. (Hal) SIEGEL. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

SIEGEL, HAROLD (Hal) M. 96, of Bay Harbor Islands passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was the devoted husband of nearly 62 years to Mimi and dedicated father to his three daughters Darcee (Dr. Ira Lelchuk); Cindy and Beth (Bill Ginsburg). He had a special place in his heart for his three grandsons Dr. Andrew (Ashley) Lelchuk; Alex Lelchuk and Adam Lelchuk. He leaves behind sister-in-law Roz M. Kovens. Born on June 4, 1923, according to all stories, he weighed 1 1/2 pounds at birth and was brought home from the Newburgh, NY hospital in a cigar box. He grew up in Middletown, NY to be a strapping and handsome man who was proud to be an American by serving his country in the Army during World War II. As a young man, he migrated to Miami where he owned the one and only Renault Dealership in South Florida. He remained in the Automobile business for decades. He had the distinct honor of serving the Town of Bay Harbor Islands as a volunteer fireman for many years. Harold lived life to the fullest and always was looking for the best deal in town. He had perseverance, determination and a love for life and his family. Funeral services will be held in private at Lakeside Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a donation in his memory please do so to a . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein (305) 932-2700

SIEGEL, HAROLD (Hal) M. 96, of Bay Harbor Islands passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was the devoted husband of nearly 62 years to Mimi and dedicated father to his three daughters Darcee (Dr. Ira Lelchuk); Cindy and Beth (Bill Ginsburg). He had a special place in his heart for his three grandsons Dr. Andrew (Ashley) Lelchuk; Alex Lelchuk and Adam Lelchuk. He leaves behind sister-in-law Roz M. Kovens. Born on June 4, 1923, according to all stories, he weighed 1 1/2 pounds at birth and was brought home from the Newburgh, NY hospital in a cigar box. He grew up in Middletown, NY to be a strapping and handsome man who was proud to be an American by serving his country in the Army during World War II. As a young man, he migrated to Miami where he owned the one and only Renault Dealership in South Florida. He remained in the Automobile business for decades. He had the distinct honor of serving the Town of Bay Harbor Islands as a volunteer fireman for many years. Harold lived life to the fullest and always was looking for the best deal in town. He had perseverance, determination and a love for life and his family. Funeral services will be held in private at Lakeside Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a donation in his memory please do so to a . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close