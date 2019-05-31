Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Noordhoek. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Send Flowers Obituary

NOORDHOEK, HAROLD Harold Noordhoek, 94, passed away on May 21st, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. He was the spouse of Kathryn Anna Denhof- Noordhoek. They shared thirty-four years of marriage during which they had six children: Gregg, Kim, Gary, Kevin, Sharon, and James. Harold was born September 4th, 1924 to parents Hans Ties Noordhoek and Jenny Oosterbeek. He had two younger siblings, Robert and Evelyn Noordhoek. He graduated from Muskegon High School on June 17th, 1943 with a College Preparatory track and left home June 30th, joining the Merchant Marines only two weeks after his graduation. Harold was a Radio Operator in the Merchant Marines during WW2, from June 2, 1943, to April 26, 1946. After being discharged Harold began working as a radio Operator for TWA on Lockheed Constellation airplanes, once again traveling and living all over the world. In 1959 he bought his first three Midas franchises and during the years he owned over thirteen franchises throughout Florida. Harold is survived by his sister Evelyn, his children, Gregg, Kim, Kevin, Sharon and James his grandchildren Brian, Jenna, Russell, Jason, Laura, Erik, Dylan, Kristina, Patrick and Christopher and his great-grandchildren Madison, Hailey, Maverick, Elliott, Landon, and Logan. He was predeceased by his wife Kathryn and son Gary. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6 pm to 10 pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South located at 11655 SW 117th Ave Miami, FL 33186. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the or the . Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Miami , FL

