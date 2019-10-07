Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Richard Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, HAROLD RICHARD Harold R. "Tommy" Thompson, 94, passed quietly in his sleep at his Port St. Lucie home on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. Few people can say that they felt as much at home in the corporate boardroom as they did on the theatre stage or on the twelfth green at Doral Country Club, but Tommy Thompson was one of those rare men who could proudly make that claim. When you add to that impressive list that he also played a mean second base, and possessed a quick wit for coming up with the right hilarious story or most appropriate joke for just the right occasion, you begin to get a more complete picture of this native Ohioan who made Florida his home for the past sixty-six years of his long and fruitful life. Born Harold Richard Thompson on July 11, 1925, in the small farming town of McDermott, Ohio, his parents were Paul and Mabel Freeman Thompson. His nickname "Tommy", which he got from classmate Roy Rodgers, became part of him at an early age, and held on to become as much of an extension of his outgoing personality as his smiling blue eyes, and his healthy Florida tan. After lettering in both baseball and basketball in high school, he was ready to play for Ohio University, but Uncle Sam needed him more, and he enlisted in the United States Navy as World War II entered a crucial stage. He served in the Navy reserves through the Korean War. After the Navy, he returned to Ohio to work for the Portsmouth Times newspaper, and became a Master Mason in the Aurora Lodge No. 48. After four years, an opportunity to work for the Battle Creek Enquirer News took him to Michigan, but the exciting allure of palm trees, sun, and Spring Training, brought him to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1953, where he landed a job in advertising with the prestigious Miami Herald. For the next thirty-five years, Tommy would advance through the ranks to retire as Major Accounts Manager in 1988. During those years he became active in the Florida Newspaper Advertising Executives Association (FNAE), where he held the distinction of being their longest serving President, from 1978 to 1981. He was also very active in the Miami Chapter of Alpha Delta Sigma (ADS), the professional advertising fraternity, and gave many memorable performances in their annual scholarship fundraising review, "Up Your Ads". For awhile he dabbled in the tourist business by owning "The Ahoy" Bar and Restaurant on Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. Around that time he met and married Marion Turner, and together, they raised Marion's daughter, Sherrill, in their home on the New River. The fact that Tommy's dad played baseball in the Cincinnati Reds system made him a lifelong Cincinnati fan. Living in Florida naturally drew him to the golf course, and you could still find him teeing it up in his nineties. In his later years at The Miami Herald he fell in love with Jackie Quinn, and they became inseparable, eventually settling in Port St. Lucie in 1995. Tommy and Jackie loved to travel together, whether on a Caribbean cruise, or on a gambling junket to Las Vegas. Loosing Jackie to ALS in 2008 was devastating to him, but Tommy's "lust for life" never waned. He had become a Florida Marlins, Miami Heat, and Miami Dolphins fan, and that gave him year around viewing opportunities. Having always been a very sociable person, he still took time to nurture new relationships and friendships, with age being no barrier. Most of all, there is Terry Urso, a New Jersey born mom and grandmother, who has shared a home with Tommy for the past six years. Terry and Tommy enjoyed casinos and good food, Terry being an excellent cook. Passing before Tommy was his only sister, Norma Thompson Brady, and his beloved great niece, Angela Booy. The people who will miss him the most include his niece, Karen Booy and husband Daryl, of Battle Creek, his greatnephew, Sean Booy, his wife Melinda, and their three sons, his step-daughter, Sherrill Williams, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and his very special friend, Terry Urso. Let's not forget his many friends from his days with The Herald, and his years as part of the Lake Charles community in Port St. Lucie West, Florida. When those many friends needed a touch of spice and humor, Tommy Thompson could always be counted on to deliver the goods, with a knowing wink, and laughter to spare. A memorial service with Masonic Rights will be held at the Lake Charles Community Center on October 12th at 1:30 in Port St. Lucie. Your gift to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Tommy's memory will be most welcome.

THOMPSON, HAROLD RICHARD Harold R. "Tommy" Thompson, 94, passed quietly in his sleep at his Port St. Lucie home on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. Few people can say that they felt as much at home in the corporate boardroom as they did on the theatre stage or on the twelfth green at Doral Country Club, but Tommy Thompson was one of those rare men who could proudly make that claim. When you add to that impressive list that he also played a mean second base, and possessed a quick wit for coming up with the right hilarious story or most appropriate joke for just the right occasion, you begin to get a more complete picture of this native Ohioan who made Florida his home for the past sixty-six years of his long and fruitful life. Born Harold Richard Thompson on July 11, 1925, in the small farming town of McDermott, Ohio, his parents were Paul and Mabel Freeman Thompson. His nickname "Tommy", which he got from classmate Roy Rodgers, became part of him at an early age, and held on to become as much of an extension of his outgoing personality as his smiling blue eyes, and his healthy Florida tan. After lettering in both baseball and basketball in high school, he was ready to play for Ohio University, but Uncle Sam needed him more, and he enlisted in the United States Navy as World War II entered a crucial stage. He served in the Navy reserves through the Korean War. After the Navy, he returned to Ohio to work for the Portsmouth Times newspaper, and became a Master Mason in the Aurora Lodge No. 48. After four years, an opportunity to work for the Battle Creek Enquirer News took him to Michigan, but the exciting allure of palm trees, sun, and Spring Training, brought him to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1953, where he landed a job in advertising with the prestigious Miami Herald. For the next thirty-five years, Tommy would advance through the ranks to retire as Major Accounts Manager in 1988. During those years he became active in the Florida Newspaper Advertising Executives Association (FNAE), where he held the distinction of being their longest serving President, from 1978 to 1981. He was also very active in the Miami Chapter of Alpha Delta Sigma (ADS), the professional advertising fraternity, and gave many memorable performances in their annual scholarship fundraising review, "Up Your Ads". For awhile he dabbled in the tourist business by owning "The Ahoy" Bar and Restaurant on Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. Around that time he met and married Marion Turner, and together, they raised Marion's daughter, Sherrill, in their home on the New River. The fact that Tommy's dad played baseball in the Cincinnati Reds system made him a lifelong Cincinnati fan. Living in Florida naturally drew him to the golf course, and you could still find him teeing it up in his nineties. In his later years at The Miami Herald he fell in love with Jackie Quinn, and they became inseparable, eventually settling in Port St. Lucie in 1995. Tommy and Jackie loved to travel together, whether on a Caribbean cruise, or on a gambling junket to Las Vegas. Loosing Jackie to ALS in 2008 was devastating to him, but Tommy's "lust for life" never waned. He had become a Florida Marlins, Miami Heat, and Miami Dolphins fan, and that gave him year around viewing opportunities. Having always been a very sociable person, he still took time to nurture new relationships and friendships, with age being no barrier. Most of all, there is Terry Urso, a New Jersey born mom and grandmother, who has shared a home with Tommy for the past six years. Terry and Tommy enjoyed casinos and good food, Terry being an excellent cook. Passing before Tommy was his only sister, Norma Thompson Brady, and his beloved great niece, Angela Booy. The people who will miss him the most include his niece, Karen Booy and husband Daryl, of Battle Creek, his greatnephew, Sean Booy, his wife Melinda, and their three sons, his step-daughter, Sherrill Williams, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and his very special friend, Terry Urso. Let's not forget his many friends from his days with The Herald, and his years as part of the Lake Charles community in Port St. Lucie West, Florida. When those many friends needed a touch of spice and humor, Tommy Thompson could always be counted on to deliver the goods, with a knowing wink, and laughter to spare. A memorial service with Masonic Rights will be held at the Lake Charles Community Center on October 12th at 1:30 in Port St. Lucie. Your gift to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Tommy's memory will be most welcome. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close