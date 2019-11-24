Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold S. "Hal" Lobree. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOBREE HAROLD "HAL" S. Passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home in Pinecrest, Florida. Hal was born in Pittsburgh, PA, in May 1925 and had an impoverished childhood as his parents moved from city to city during the Great Depression in search of work, eventually landing in Miami. Hal graduated from Miami Beach High School in 1943 and was a HS National Champion drummer. He lettered in Varsity Basketball and was Co-founder of the Satans Fraternity at MBHS. Hal fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V "by direction of the President for exemplary conduct in ground combat against the armed enemy." Hal was made Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor by the President of France for meritorious service in WWII. Hal joined the ROTC at the University of Texas and was commissioned Second Lieutenant US Air Force Reserve. He graduated Summa Cum Laude, was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society and was selected for the Rhodes Scholarship. Hal worked as a Petroleum Geologist in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, was a partner in Lobree and Lobree Oil Producers and founder of The Lobree Corporation. He produced the Indiana Jazz Festival in 1960 and 1961, featuring Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, Cannonball Adderley, Benny Goodman, Al Hirt, Mel Tormé and others. Hal was a member of the Rare Fruit Council International. Hal was USA Team Leader at 1980 IODA Optimist Dinghy World Championships in Portugal where the USA won the bronze medal. Hal is predeceased by Jeannine Muth Lobree, his lovely wife of 52 years. Survived by son Baird (wife Melissa, grandson Paul, granddaughter Helene), son Shawl (wife Julie, grand-daughters Lily and Lena), son Captain Shawn Lobree, USN Ret. (wife Joanna, grandsons Walker and Daniel), and daughter Judge Fleur Lobree. Hal will be very sorely missed by his loving family and friends. Memorial Celebration will be held at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd, Pinecrest, FL 33156 on December 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM

