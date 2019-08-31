Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD S. ROSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

aka Sydney H. Rosenstone aka Dad aka Grandpa. During World War II, he guarded Nazi prisoners in the desert. After joining the U.S. Army, he was briefly delayed at Fort Dix awaiting a custom uniform to accommodate his broad shoulders. During the wait, they discovered he played the trumpet. He met his future wife, Mary Joyce Hamerle, at Camp Haan, where she danced while he played trumpet in the band. After the war, he took Mary to New York and Paterson, NJ, where he was born on 12/3/1926. He grew up with his dad (Hiram) and his step-mom (Ruth) and two half-siblings. Harold loved music and studied trumpet under Valentino Peretti, playing various nightclubs in New York. Even at 92 years of age, he played the Boogie Woogie on the piano, from memory. On May 15, 1955, Harold and Mary moved to South Florida, where he established a successful insurance agency. They had two children, Cynthia Ann (died 8/9/2017) and Lester Charles. His son fondly remembers power-lifting, fishing, and boating in the Keys. Harold and his wife gave up their retirements to raise their grandchildren (Maryann, Joseph, and Peter). He drove them in the station wagon to boxing matches, dog shows, county fairs, Scouts, & swim practices. Maryann cherishes the beach trips to Matheson Hammock and hanging out at the donut shop as a kid 'til 3am. Joey misses his best friend and roommate. He loved dogs and cooked chicken and rice for them every night. His bedroom was their bedroom. He took in every stray, and gave a dollar to every bum. Harold never went to the doctor, yet was healthy and took no medications, required no assistance, still walked everywhere and had a full head of white hair. He drank black coffee and ate potato balls, although he used to walk 8 miles a day (his advice: never miss a workout!). In July, he mentioned "hitting the road with Grandma" (His wife died 1/16/2000). On August 12, 2019, he had six M.I.s, and fought like mad, with Maryann and Joey by his side, squeezing his hands. He was part of the Greatest Generation and was buried with honor on 8/30/2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

aka Sydney H. Rosenstone aka Dad aka Grandpa. During World War II, he guarded Nazi prisoners in the desert. After joining the U.S. Army, he was briefly delayed at Fort Dix awaiting a custom uniform to accommodate his broad shoulders. During the wait, they discovered he played the trumpet. He met his future wife, Mary Joyce Hamerle, at Camp Haan, where she danced while he played trumpet in the band. After the war, he took Mary to New York and Paterson, NJ, where he was born on 12/3/1926. He grew up with his dad (Hiram) and his step-mom (Ruth) and two half-siblings. Harold loved music and studied trumpet under Valentino Peretti, playing various nightclubs in New York. Even at 92 years of age, he played the Boogie Woogie on the piano, from memory. On May 15, 1955, Harold and Mary moved to South Florida, where he established a successful insurance agency. They had two children, Cynthia Ann (died 8/9/2017) and Lester Charles. His son fondly remembers power-lifting, fishing, and boating in the Keys. Harold and his wife gave up their retirements to raise their grandchildren (Maryann, Joseph, and Peter). He drove them in the station wagon to boxing matches, dog shows, county fairs, Scouts, & swim practices. Maryann cherishes the beach trips to Matheson Hammock and hanging out at the donut shop as a kid 'til 3am. Joey misses his best friend and roommate. He loved dogs and cooked chicken and rice for them every night. His bedroom was their bedroom. He took in every stray, and gave a dollar to every bum. Harold never went to the doctor, yet was healthy and took no medications, required no assistance, still walked everywhere and had a full head of white hair. He drank black coffee and ate potato balls, although he used to walk 8 miles a day (his advice: never miss a workout!). In July, he mentioned "hitting the road with Grandma" (His wife died 1/16/2000). On August 12, 2019, he had six M.I.s, and fought like mad, with Maryann and Joey by his side, squeezing his hands. He was part of the Greatest Generation and was buried with honor on 8/30/2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close