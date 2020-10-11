MANDELBAUM, HAROLD STEVEN, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded by family after a long, courageous struggle with cancer. Harold was born in Brooklyn, NY, where he met his wife of 51 years, Anne. In 1980, Harold relocated his family from New York to South Florida, where they became longstanding members of Beth Torah and the North Miami Beach community. Harold had a successful career as a comptroller in the hospital finance and administration field and has enjoyed his retirement for the last several years. Harold had a positive and fun energy and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed family trips to the Catskill Mountains, ballgames with his boys, and cruises with his wife, Anne. The highlights of his week were doing his Miami "Harold" crossword puzzles and attending lunches and poker games with his buddies. Harold was a selfless person who always directed the spotlight on his wife and children and was a pillar of strength for the family. Harold is survived by his wife Anne, his sons Seth and Craig, their respective wives Susan and Meredith, his sister Minna and her husband Harold, and his granddaughters Amy and Eva. Donations may be made to Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus and Memorial Regional Hospital Cancer Institute. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.



