Harriet M. Smith (nee Paulsen) Harriet, "Bibs", beloved wife of Horace E. "Larry" Smith for 57 yrs (63 yrs including their engagement), loving and proud mother of Theresa Lynne (George) Adams of Cincinnati, OH, Mary Sharon (David) Bubas of Plano, TX, and Mark Frederick (Barbara Pokay) Smith of Cooper City, FL, devoted grandmother of Stephanie Ann Bubas and Blair Amanda Smith, daughter of the late Jack and Mary Paulsen of Winona, MN and sister of the late Mark Paulsen of Winona, MN, New York City, and Clearwater, FL. Harriet was born in Winona, MN on Aug. 15, 1921. She lived there until attending the University of Minnesota. Harriet began her career in New York City where she enjoyed her work with a patent attorney. She moved to Miami, FL and proudly joined the FBI's war effort. It was in Miami, that Harriet met her future husband, Larry, who was working for the Office of Naval Intelligence. They were married on June 5, 1948 in Winona, MN and began their life together in Norfolk, VA. After that they enjoyed living in NYC, Jacksonville, and Orlando, FL before settling in Miami to raise their growing family. They lived in Miami for over 50 years, before moving to Coral Springs, FL in 2002. Following her career with the FBI, Harriet enjoyed many years raising her children. She was a devoted Mom, with her children always coming before herself. She made every holiday and weekend special, planning fun and entertaining activities that we will never forget. She attended Saint Brendan's Catholic Church in Miami and was a Religious Education Teacher. Harriet was dedicated to volunteering and attending functions to support Saint Brendan's and other Catholic churches in the Diocese of Miami. In 1965 Harriet returned to the workforce and had a rewarding career of 26 years with Dade County Schools as the secretary to several Superintendents. Harriet enjoyed Bridge, reading, walks, visits to the beach and band concerts. Through the years she and Larry enjoyed traveling to Minnesota, Alabama, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina and Louisiana. And, we can't forget, she especially loved visiting Disney World with her family. Dad & Mom together again~~Sleep with the Angels~~We miss you so very much! Harriet died Mon, April 8, 2019 at age 97. Visitation will be 4 to 9 pm on Sun, April 14, 2019, Scarano Funeral Home, 6970 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on Mon, April 15, 2019, St. Marks Catholic Church, Cooper City, FL. Inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona, MN. Donations may be made to Lighthouse of Broward, Lois L. Deicke Center, 650 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

