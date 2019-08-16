Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet "Sandy" Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, HARRIET "Sandy", passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Sandy was born in New York City on October 22, 1927, to Mildred and Peter Levine. Her parents and brothers, Jay and Neal, preceded her in death. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and, while on a break with her friend, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Murray Miller. They were married on April 1948 and raised their children Michael Ann Katovsky (Bill), Alison Miller (Joe Bolton) and Keith Miller (Debbie) in Coral Gables, Florida. Sandy was blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After raising her children, Sandy completed her education at the University of Miami with a masters degree in education. She went on to a 21-year career in the Dade County Public School System, teaching Middle School at George Washington Carver and WR Thomas where she made a significant impact on countless lives as a dedicated teacher. She earned the nickname "Killer Miller" and was awarded by her students with a hand-carved signed paddle which she cherished, as it was taller than her 5-foot height. She received a "best teacher" award that took her to the White House to meet President Ronald Reagan. Sandy had a passion for history, politics, and travel. She was active in the League of Women Voters and a number of political campaigns. She traveled with Murray throughout the world and shared both the stories and the knickknacks they collected with her family. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations should be given to the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Burn Center or the .

MILLER, HARRIET "Sandy", passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Sandy was born in New York City on October 22, 1927, to Mildred and Peter Levine. Her parents and brothers, Jay and Neal, preceded her in death. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and, while on a break with her friend, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Murray Miller. They were married on April 1948 and raised their children Michael Ann Katovsky (Bill), Alison Miller (Joe Bolton) and Keith Miller (Debbie) in Coral Gables, Florida. Sandy was blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. After raising her children, Sandy completed her education at the University of Miami with a masters degree in education. She went on to a 21-year career in the Dade County Public School System, teaching Middle School at George Washington Carver and WR Thomas where she made a significant impact on countless lives as a dedicated teacher. She earned the nickname "Killer Miller" and was awarded by her students with a hand-carved signed paddle which she cherished, as it was taller than her 5-foot height. She received a "best teacher" award that took her to the White House to meet President Ronald Reagan. Sandy had a passion for history, politics, and travel. She was active in the League of Women Voters and a number of political campaigns. She traveled with Murray throughout the world and shared both the stories and the knickknacks they collected with her family. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations should be given to the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Burn Center or the . Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations