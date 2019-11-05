Harriet Pearson

PEARSON, HARRIET born May 19, 1936 passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. For the last few years she suffered from trauma induced dementia. Predeceased by her husband Julian Pearson, she was a devoted mother to Deborah Spiegelman, Cindy (Jamie) Harris, and David Pearson of blessed memory. She was a proud grandmother to Nicole, Danielle, Rebecca, Ariel and Mori. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Leslie Johnson, nieces Jennifer and Erin, nephew Alan, and current partner Perry Phillips. Her memories will forever remain in the hearts of loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Research Foundation (https://www.thebrf.org/). Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
