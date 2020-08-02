WOLFSON, HARRIET "RONNIE" March 27, 1936 July 30, 2020 Harriet "Ronnie" Wolfson passed away on July 30th after battling a long illness. Her peaceful passing came two months after the death of the love of her life, Richard "Dick" S. Wolfson. For over 60 years their love affair grew and was commemorated on February 4th with a 59th wedding celebration surrounded by their children and grandchildren. Ronnie and Dick lived life to the fullest, always at each other's side sharing their adventurous and meaningful life with their children and grandchildren Traveling the world and experiencing the best of life, they were a true team. Ronnie was the daughter of the late Morris and Minnie Levine and sister to the late Arnold Levine and Arlene Gordon. Her beloved brother Arnold passed just two months to the day of Ronnie. Ronnie was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended nursing school at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital before moving to Miami. She was a surgical nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai. An avid golfer, Ronnie won multiple club championships at Westview Country Club in Miami and Hound Ears Country Club in Blowing Rock, NC. Ronnie is survived by her devoted children Leslie, Robert (Lauri) and Peter Wolfson and her belovedgrandchildren Lauren Melamed, Zachary, Chloe, Jonah, Chase, Cole, Lexie and Drew Wolfson. She was the epitome of elegance, happiness and will be grieved by many. A small private ceremony will be held at Mount Nebo cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to theHumane Society of Greater Miami in honor of Ronnie's beloved, adopted Yorkie, Lola. www.humanesocietymiami.org
