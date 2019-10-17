BALTUCH, HARRIS NEAL, (75) passed away on Monday, October 14, the first day of Sukkot, in Salt Lake City, Utah, joining his beloved wife, Nina (z'l), who predeceased him 24 years ago. He was a resident of Miami since 1948, graduating from Miami Beach Senior High School. Veteran of the US Army and member of the Stage Electric and Lighting Union in Dade County. He is survived by his daughters, Darlene (Russell) Powell and Ilana (Sue Slavicek) Baltuch and his cherished grandchildren Ricky, Hope, Kyle (Rachel) and Faith Powell, and two great-grandchildren; his brother Marshall (Rochelle) Baltuch, his nieces Robyn Baltuch and Aleza Baltuch Winslow (z'l); great niece and nephews and cousins Penny and Phyllis Kay. Due to the Sukkot holiday, Shiva will begin on Wednesday, October 23. Donations are suggested in Harris' memory to Beth Torah Foundation, 20350 NE 26 Avenue, Miami, FL 33179. Graveside Services will take place, Friday, October 18 at 1:00 pm at Lakeside Memorial Park in Doral. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

