Harry Bruce "Butch" Migone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Bruce "Butch" Migone, 82, of Miami Lakes, passed away May 4, 2020. A man of great distinction. Loved spending weekends in the Keys w/ his wife, Mary Ann and their Keys buddies. A successful entrepreneur over many decades in the billboard sign industry and commercial real-estate. He certainly had strong, intellectual opinions on many subjects and relished a good laugh w/ friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad and brother, Joe. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann, sister Suzanne and sons, Michael and Scott. A celebration of Life gathering will be held August 15, 2020, with details to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved