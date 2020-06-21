Harry Bruce "Butch" Migone, 82, of Miami Lakes, passed away May 4, 2020. A man of great distinction. Loved spending weekends in the Keys w/ his wife, Mary Ann and their Keys buddies. A successful entrepreneur over many decades in the billboard sign industry and commercial real-estate. He certainly had strong, intellectual opinions on many subjects and relished a good laugh w/ friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad and brother, Joe. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann, sister Suzanne and sons, Michael and Scott. A celebration of Life gathering will be held August 15, 2020, with details to follow.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.