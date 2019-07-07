SUSSKIND, HARRY BUTWENIG Age 81, died July 1, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. He was born December 27, 1937, in New York to Martha and Carl Susskind, who named him after his maternal grandfather. Following the family move to Miami Beach in 1940, Harry began 'going to sea' on their small fishing boat. Later in life, his love of being out on the water led him to captain his own sailboat. He was an honored member of the Coral Reef Yacht Club of Coconut Grove, where he was known for his fairness and humor. Professionally, after graduating from the University of Florida where he joined AEPi fraternity, the produce and seafood he distributed appeared on the menus of Miami's popular restaurants, including Joe's Stone Crabs. As a businessman, Harry had a reputation for honesty and integrity. The outpouring of condolences from friends and distant family is appreciated by his younger sister Willasue Susskind; his daughter Raleigh Susskind; his son-in-law Eliot Schechter; and his twin granddaughters, Jessica and Sabrina, who think their grandpa was 'cool'. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity you choose, in memory of Harry B. Susskind. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on July 7, 2019