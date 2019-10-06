90, Born in Elizabethtown, NC 11-21-1928. A resident of Miami Dade County since childhood. Retiring from his business Harry's Custom Cabinets in 1990 and moving to Crystal River Fl. In 1999 moved back to Dade Co to be closer to his sons and four grandchildren. A combat veteran of the Korean War, serving in the 24th Inf. Div 1950-52. Honorable discharged with the rank of Staff Sgt. A member of the American Legon, Korean War Veterans Asso. & Predeased by daughter Linda & son Michael. Survived by wife Inez married 65 yrs, son Dwight and grandchildren Rachel, Tyson, Ryan, & Kyra. Remains to be cremated, no service.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 6, 2019